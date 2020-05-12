UnityPoint Health testing all admitted patients for COVID-19

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- UnityPoint Health has announced it has expanded COVID-19 testing to include asymptomatic patients admitted to their hospitals.

Hospital officials say this expanded testing will include planned admissions and transfers of all ages who have not been tested for COVID-19 in the prior 72 hours.

Officials say the change went into effect back on May 6, they say such testing allows UnityPoint Health to better identify positive cases of COVID-19 and carry out appropriate contact tracing in the local community.

“As our testing capability increases, we will also continue to test more people coming into our hospitals and clinics,” said UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dave Williams, MD. “This is important as we begin to resume elective procedures in certain regions within the next few weeks.”

UnityPoint Health says it is using clinical criteria to determine which procedures and services require screening and testing.

Officials say the reason for prioritizing testing of all patients admitted to UnityPoint hospitals is due to the higher risk for potential urgent procedures and discharge planning, like patients going to long-term care facilities.

This also includes testing of pediatric patients and patients admitted for labor and delivery.

UnityPoint says this testing for COVID-19 will be done with a nasal swab.

They say the wait time for screening results of inpatients showing no symptoms will be 12-36 hours. Patients admitted for emergency surgery and labor and delivery can expect a turnaround time of approximately four hours if resources are available.