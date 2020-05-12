Gov. Reynolds pushes back Iowa reopening announcement to Wednesday

UPDATE:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her Tuesday news conference that she will be announcing on Wednesday updates regarding restrictions being lifted.

On Monday, the governor mentioned that Tuesday she would be updating decisions relating to the May 15 expiration of some additional businesses and mitigation restrictions.

Reynolds said she is still reviewing information with the Iowa Department of Public Health and her team.

She said she will now be announcing the new changes on May 13.

"I know that Iowans and businesses are eager to know what's next, but as I've said all along, these decisions must be made carefully and driven by data," said Reynolds during Tuesday's news conference.

PREVIOUS:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held her daily news conference Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to update the public on the state's response to COVID-19.

KTIV App User: To watch the news conference on KTIV.com, click here.

Click here to watch the news conference on KTIV's Facebook page.