Woodbury County confirms 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 314 additional cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 314 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the county's total to 1,988.

The SDHD says the a majority of these new cases are a result of targeted testing of meatpacking workers conducted in Nebraska at the end of April.

SDHD officials say on May 11 they discovered that there were a number of results from tests that had been conducted in Nebraska on residents of Woodbury County that had failed to be reported to the Iowa disease reporting system as required under Iowa’s mandatory reporting order. Upon discovery, SDHD staff reached out to the Nebraska Department of Public Health and they verified that this was the case. They then worked with Iowa to get these transferred and loaded into the Iowa system.

Officials are also reporting four new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 13. The following information was released about these latest deaths.

One was an elderly male over the age of 81.

One was an older adult female between the ages of 61 and 80.

One was a middle-aged female between the ages of 41 and 60.

One was a middle-aged male between the ages of 41 and 60.

So far 6,775 people have completed tests in the county. There have been 134 total hospitalizations, with 68 having been hospitalized and discharged.

As of May 12, Sioux District Health says 594 of the county's cases have recovered.