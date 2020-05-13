Dr. Kafka: Too soon to determine how COVID-19 will react in summer

(KTIV) - Many of you have questions and continue to share them with us, as Siouxland and the world continues to battle COVID-19.

On Wednesday Dr. Mike Kafka with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's spoke with KTIV's Matt Breen and helped to answered viewer

Question: Do extremely high or extremely low temperatures slow down the coronavirus?

Dr. Kafka: Well if we are talking about stability of the virus, it tends to prefer cold and drier environments. In fact in the laboratory, we will refrigerate or freeze samples that will need to be preserved. I know the virus becomes less stable and less effective the warmer the temperatures get but to question whether that is going to make a difference in the summer, I think it is too soon to determine how this virus is going to behave and time will tell. However in high temperatures, it is possible to disinfect and sterilize it, but that requires extremely high temperatures that aren't normally encountered during normal daily work and life.

Question: Is Sioux City involved in any clinical trials?

Dr. Kafka: The only clinical trial that I know we are involved with is the convalescent plasma program where previous patients that have recovered from their COVID infection go in and donate a plasma sample, and that is then given to someone who is currently battling the infection with the hope that the antibodies that the donor developed during their infection can help speed up the immune system and the response of the infected patient. But that is the only one I know of that is being clinically pursued and used by both hospitals.

Question: UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's announced Tuesday that they are doing in-patient testing. Can anyone off the street come in and get tested for COVID-19?

Dr. Kafka: At this time, no. The kind of test that we are doing is that all inpatients, people that are admitted to the hospital are undergoing screening. We do have a rapid test that allows us to check people that maybe are coming in labor or have to undergo some emergency surgery. We can test them inhouse with the rapid 45-minute test. We only have a limited supply for that. We also do the folks that are suspected of having it because of their symptoms. We test them right away so we can get them into the right isolation. Those are coming in that are asymptomatic, we do sample them and test them but that is usually an overnight process that takes 24-hours to get those results back. But with the general public, the intent is to not let them come in and be tested. That really requires a physician's order, which is usually only done when they have symptoms that are consistent with COVID-19.

