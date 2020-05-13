Drizzle and fog tonight followed by a warmer Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds and light showers took over our day as temperatures again remained cool with highs in the 50s.

Light showers will remain possible tonight along with areas of fog and lows in the low 50s.

Our chances of thundershowers on Thursday will be early and then again late in the day.

In between those chances, we’ll clear out some and see highs get much warmer as we head into the low to mid 70s.

Friday is looking partly sunny and nice with highs in the low 70s.

Chances of rain will return to the forecast from Friday night into Saturday with highs on Saturday in the upper 60s.

We’ll then clear things out with Sunday looking very pleasant with highs in the low 70s.

Then a warming trend will be developing next week as conditions will remain dry through Wednesday.

Highs on Monday will be in the mid 70s with Tuesday topping out near 80 and Wednesday getting into the mid 80s.