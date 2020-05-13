Hard Rock announces cancellation of Battery Park 2020 season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced it is cancelling the remainder of its 2020 performances in Battery Park.

These performances include:

Nelly, which was scheduled for May 30.

Papa Roach, which was scheduled for July 14.

Shinedown, which was scheduled for August 7.

The Hard Rock says those who have purchased tickets with a credit or debit card will receive a refund to their method of payment used at the time of purchase.

If a cash purchase was made, refunds may be requested at the Rock Shop when it reopens.

“Our guests and team members are part of our community, and their safety comes first,” said Doug Fisher, the General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City. “Together, we will pull through this unprecedented time – and we will be ready to welcome everyone when we are able to re-open our doors and rock again.”