Hawkeyes to host virtual outreach events for fans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (Courtesy University of Iowa) -- The University of Iowa Department of Athletics and Athletics Development are pleased to present a virtual Hawkeye Events series – Hawkeye Events LIVE - to replace the annual outreach schedule featuring Hawkeye coaches and student-athletes, along with Herky the Hawk and Iowa Spirit Squads.

In an effort to maintain this nearly 50-year tradition of traveling across the state of Iowa to meet with Hawkeye fans in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hawkeye Events LIVE series, featuring a question and answer session with coaches, student-athletes, and friends of the program, has been created for this spring and summer.

“We are excited to continue our annual tradition of reaching out to our Hawkeye fans across Iowa,” said Matt Henderson, senior associate athletics director for revenue and external relations. “Doing so virtually this summer now allows us the opportunity to connect our coaches and student-athletes with even more fans across Iowa and the nation.”

The weekly series will be hosted by Laura VandeBerg, host of hawkeyesports.com, and broadcast live on the Iowa Hawkeyes Facebook page. The weekly schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 15 4 p.m., CST select Hawkeye senior student-athletes

Thursday, May 21 Noon, CST Gary Dolphin, Voice of the Hawkeyes

Thursday, May 28 5:30 p.m., CSTvKirk Ferentz, football

Thursday, June 4 noon, CST Lisa Bluder, women’s basketball

Thursday, June 11 5:30 p.m., CST Tom Brands, wrestling

Tuesday, June 16 Noon, CST Fran McCaffery, men’s basketball

Thursday, June 25 5:30 p.m., CST Vicki Brown, volleyball

For more information on Hawkeye Events and the LIVE series please visit jointheiclub.com/events.