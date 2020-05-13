Health officials see increase in COVID-19 tests in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Dakota County, Nebraska health officials say there hasn't been an increase in COVID-19 cases, but a large increase in testing.

Health officials see this as a step in the right direction.

"We are seeing an increase in testing in the community which will then bring up the positive tests as well. That's what we're looking for, we're hoping to find that So we can get that contact tracing initiated and contacting all of our positives as well," said Dakota County Health Director Natasha Ritchison.

On Tuesday Dakota County reported just one new case of COVID-19 in the community, and on Wednesday they reported two.

Whether or not the county has passed it's peak at this point, health officials say the most important thing for the county is to be informed.

"I would say the most challenging part for the county as a whole is getting the correct information and not being misinformed by other sources that are not reliable. We always like to refer people over the DHHS website and also to the CDC for any questions or concerns," said Ritchison.

One concern among citizens is the connection of cases to specific employers, like Tyson Foods.

"On our press releases we do put out the total number of cases, that would include any employer in Dakota County," said Ritchison.

As for how the county has been able to come together, health officials say many are making strides towards helping to flatten the curve.

"We continue to just move forward the best that we can, people are getting tested. We see people practicing social distancing, limiting the crowds, limiting their shopping, so we do see a lot of people doing the things they need to do," said Ritchison.