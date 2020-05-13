Iowa COVID-19 cases rise to 13,289, officials reporting 17 new deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed Wednesday there are 377 new cases of COVID-19 bringing Iowa's total to 13,289.

Of those new cases is Emmet County's first confirmed COVID-19 case. Emmet County was the last northwest Iowa county to report a confirmed case of COVID-19.

All of Siouxland's Iowa counties have now reported at least one case of COVID-19, with Woodbury County having the most confirmed cases with over 2,000 as of May 13.

Health officials also reported 17 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state total to 306.

So far, state health officials say 5,954 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered. In total, 85,719 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa.

In all of Iowa, officials say 388 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, an increase of three patients since Tuesday's report. Of those patients, 133 are in the ICU and 101 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 76 patients hospitalized due to the virus. On Tuesday officials reported 73 patients in northwest Iowa were hospitalized.

Of those patients, 36 are in the ICU and 27 are on ventilators. Officials say there are still 71 ventilators, 109 ICU beds and 559 inpatient beds available in northwest Iowa.