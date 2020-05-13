Iowa Legislature to resume on June 3

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Leadership from the Iowa House and Senate have announced the state legislature plans to reconvene on Wednesday, June 3.

The Iowa Legislature had suspended its session on March 16 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

“Suspending the Legislative session was necessary to ensure Iowa’s health care infrastructure was not overwhelmed,” said Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny. “It is now time for the Senate to resume its constitutional duty to represent the people of Iowa, implement policy priorities, and pass a conservative budget to fund the necessary functions of government.”

The public is being encouraged to avoid Iowa's capitol if possible, especially if they are a part of a vulnerable population.

The Legislature has also added additional safety precautions to protect the health of people in the building when the session resumes. These measures include:

Encouraging members and staff to stay home if they are sick, have a fever or any symptoms, or have compromised immune systems

Requiring staff members and the public to undergo a health screening before entering the Capitol.

Recommending all individuals follow social distancing guidelines issued by the Department of Public Health.

Recommending the use of facemasks when unable to properly social distance, as recommended by the CDC. Facemasks will be provided to those who want one

Deploying hand sanitizer stations throughout the Capitol, at entrances to the building, and the Senate chamber

Limiting individuals on the Senate floor to only Senators and necessary staff as deemed appropriate by supervisors

The capitol building will be reopened to the public on Monday, May 18 with reduced hours (Monday-Saturday, 8:00 am-4:00 pm) and only the west entrance will be open. Iowa's capitol is closed to tour groups.

Individuals will be encouraged to maintain social distancing and refrain from gathering in groups of ten or more.