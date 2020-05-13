Iowa State to host virtual Tailgate Tour

AMES, Iowa (Courtesy Iowa State University) -- Iowa State’s Cyclone Tailgate Tour, powered by MidAmerican Energy, is now coming to the homes of all Cyclone fans!

In order to continue this popular event during these uncertain times, the Iowa State Athletics Department announced today it will host a 2020 Virtual Cyclone Tailgate Tour on May 20th, bringing the Iowa State coaches into your living rooms for an entertaining, interactive fan experience beginning at 5 p.m. CT.

The live broadcast of this family-friendly event is FREE and available for all Cyclone fans, including a special activity for all children watching.

The Voice of the Cyclones John Walters will emcee the event with live interviews with Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard, Matt Campbell (football), Steve Prohm (men’s basketball), Bill Fennelly (women’s basketball), Christy Johnson-Lynch (women’s basketball) and Kevin Dresser (wrestling) and other special guests.

Fans can access the live event on cyclones.com, the Iowa State Athletics Facebook and Twitter (@CycloneATH) pages, or on Mediacom’s Cyclones.tv channel. This live broadcast is produced in partnership with Anthony Travel and On Location Live.

Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance for a chance to win prizes during the live show, including the opportunity for a virtual “meet and greet” with Pollard or one of the coaches. Fans can also submit a question for the live show when completing their RSVP.

Fans should wear Cardinal and Gold to show their Cyclone spirit and are encouraged to share photos of their virtual tailgates on social media while watching the show. Upload your photos to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and make sure to tag @CycloneATH with the hashtag #VirtualCycloneTour.

“The Cyclone Tailgate Tour is one of the best events our department hosts each year,” Pollard said. “We were disappointed the traveling event had to be postponed this season because we really enjoy visiting so many of our fans across the great state of Iowa. The good news is the inaugural virtual tailgate tour will provide our fans a great opportunity to still interact with our coaches and staff this spring.”

The 14th annual Cyclone Tailgate Tour was originally a six-day, 12-stop tour across the state of Iowa this May. However, due to the recent events surrounding COVID-19, the traveling tour was canceled for the health and safety of our staff, coaches and fans.