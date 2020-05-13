Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 9,075, officials reporting 4 new deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 383 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 9,075.

Health officials also reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 107.

As of May 13, officials say out of the 53,427 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 44,266 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.