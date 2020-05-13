Officials report 2 new COVID-19 cases in Dakota County, NE

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, the Dakota County Health Department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 1,455.

No additional information has been released about this case or any previous COVID-19 case in the county.

The department also did not announce any new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. As of May 13, there have been seven COVID-19 deaths in Dakota County.

The Dakota County Health Department is urging Nebraskans to follow the "Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy."

Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limits. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace. Shop alone. Do this only once a week and do not take your family with you. Help kids social distance. Play at home, no group sports and no playgrounds. Help seniors stay at home. This can be done by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term facilities. Exercise daily. Do your best to stay as healthy and safe as you can.

