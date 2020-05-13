One more cool day with scattered showers and breezy winds

We are seeing a more seasonal morning for everyone with temperatures starting off in the 40s.



Skies will be mostly cloudy through the day with some scattered showers possible as a front lifts into the area.



The better chance for showers will be in the afternoon but rain totals will be light; most if not everyone will end up under a tenth of an inch of rain.



It will be breezy with highs stalling near 60 degrees.



After seeing 15 to 25 miles per hour winds during the afternoon, we do see those winds relax tonight as the front moves through.



A few thundershowers may develop in our area overnight and carry into Thursday morning.



The strongest storms look to stay to our south though.



Some clearing works in for Thursday afternoon with just a small chance of redeveloping a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.



Temperatures do rise back into the 70s Thursday and stay there into the weekend.



Friday will be dry before more shower chances arrive Friday night into Saturday.



Things dry out again Sunday into the beginning of next week with temperatures soaring up into the 80s to kick off the new week.