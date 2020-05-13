Restaurants allowed to reopen for dine-in customers Friday in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- One of the groups of businesses that will be allowed to reopen in Iowa on May 15 are restaurants for dine-in customers.

The Wheelhouse Bar and Grill, and Townhouse Pizza and Lounge, are among those that will reopen on Friday.

Owner Rick Dominowski said both will have limited capacity, and social distancing measures will be in place.

He said right after the governor's announcement Wednesday, he had customers texting, and calling, to say how excited they are to come back in.

Those customers, and Dominowski's own employees, are the reasons he said he decided to reopen his restaurants.

"I want people to not be afraid," said Dominowski. "I want them to be able to go out and enjoy themselves and start working toward a normal. I see both sides of it and I want everyone to be safe, but we need to get people back to work I feel."

Even though restaurants are allowed to reopen to serve "dine-in" customers, Erik Martin, the owner of Marto Brewing said he's holding off.

"We may see less sales if we do open up," said Martin. "People may be afraid to come in and worry about the spread of the coronavirus. We want people to have an experience they are used to having with a full fun taproom. We will get there eventually, but operating at 50% capacity just doesn't work for us."

For now, Martin said they will continue with "to-go" orders for both food and crowlers.