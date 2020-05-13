Saturday classes? Schools mull ways to make up lost time

(AP) -- Students returning from their unprecedented break from school could find themselves making up lost time in summer classes, or in the evening or on Saturdays.

The new year could start as early as July in California, while Maryland could see school year-round.

For some, lessons in the new school year may simply begin where they left off.

Administrators say everything is on the table as they begin to think beyond the immediate needs of teaching through the pandemic to measuring and making up for lost learning once the worst has passed.