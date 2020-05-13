Shooting in Plymouth County, IA ruled as homicide

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- Authorities in Plymouth County, Iowa continue to investigate a fatal shooting near Merrill.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Kevin Leroy Juzek died as a result of shotgun wounds to the abdomen and chest. The Iowa State Medical Examiner says the manner of death is homicide.

The sheriff's office says shortly before noon, Monday, Plymouth County deputies got a 911 call about a domestic dispute at 20139 Echo Road, near Merrill. On their way to the home, deputies learned there had been a gunshot, and that someone in the home had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they believed the suspected shooter was still inside the home, and the suspect held deputies at bay for a short time. Investigators say the suspect eventually walked out of the home and was arrested without incident.

The suspect was later identified as 81-year-old Thomas Jordan Knapp, of Merrill. Knapp continues to be held at the Plymouth County Corrections.

Authorities say Knapp is still being held on domestic abuse. According to a criminal complaint filed about the incident, Knapp had allegedly committed domestic assault against his spouse Darlene Knapp. The complaint says Thomas Knapp allegedly used a stick in the assault.

Authorities say Knapp is a party of interest in the case and no additional charges have been filed at this time.