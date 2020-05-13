Siouxland District Health starts campaign intended to show importance of physical activity

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It's easy to find yourself on your couch watching movies, and eating your favorite snacks for the majority of your day during the pandemic.

But thanks to a Siouxland organization you now have the opportunity to get in the recommended amount of physical activity you need in a day, and possibly win a prize.

To get the community active and enjoying the outdoors, the Siouxland District Health Department began an initative called "Move Your Way" Scavenger Hunt.

The campaign is intended to show Siouxlanders the importance of physical activity and staying healthy.

"Really what it is its a way for people who are social distancing and really just trying to seek ways of getting physical activity and being outside," said Steve Beekman, health promotion specialist for Siouxland District Health.

Out on the trails, yard signs like these have been set up. The signs feature facts and information about how much exercise children and adults should get in a day.

The "Move Your Way" signs are moved to a different trail in Sioux City weekly.

"Everyone has the opportunity to take part in this, these are being held at the SIoux City trail locations just in our partnership with the Sioux City parks and Rec Department," said Beekman.

Beekman says the Scavenger Hunt is also a good way for people to take their mind off of some of the other things going on in the world.

"It's a little bit of stress relief too, so we wanted to make this a fun way for people to get exercise," said Beekman.

If you come across a sign, snap a picture, upload it to Facebook using the hashtag move your way, and tag the Siouxland District Health Department.

For more information on how to get your prize email sbeekman@siouxlanddistricthealth.org with the location that you found the sign in.