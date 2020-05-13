South Dakota reporting 1,326 active COVID-19 cases, 2,367 people have recovered

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota health department reported 69 new, cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 3,732.

Right now, there are reportedly 1,326 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota. State health officials say, as of May 13, 2,367 South Dakotans have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 79 people are hospitalized with the virus. Officials say 281 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in the state. Thus far, 39 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Out of the 25,844 South Dakotans tested for the virus, 22,112 of them came back negative.