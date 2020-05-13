Southern Hills Mall reopening sees changes to code of conduct

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City reopened Wednesday and welcomed the most customers they've seen in a while.

With the recent opening, mall managers said health measures have been put into place.

Mall staff is required to wear face masks or covers while working. Additions to the code of conduct include social distancing, and not gathering in unnecessary groups.

Hours of operation have gone back to normal, but not every store in the mall is open yet.

While some people chose to wear masks during their trip to Southern Hills Wednesday, many did not.

Mall managers are encouraging the mall's new safety measures, by indicating them on signs in the walkways.

A spokesperson for Southern Hills said they'll continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while serving their customers as best they can.