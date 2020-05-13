Storm Lake, Iowa man going to prison for possession of child pornography

Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) -- A Storm Lake, Iowa man is going to prison for possession of child pornography.

A judge sentenced 24-year-old Ariya Mangsanhanh to five years in prison for one count of possession of child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Mangsanhanh admitted to knowingly possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He must serve an eight-year term of supervised release, after the five-year prison term.