The Arena Sports Acadamy adds new amenities to facility

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are looking forward to the reopening of gyms in Iowa this coming Friday. And now, Siouxlanders will have a new place to work out.

The Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City has everything from basketball to volleyball to dance and wrestling. Now, they're adding a new addition to their facilitates.

"During this whole pandemic, we've worked together to create a great new opportunity," said Heath Weber, partner with The Arena.

Formally know as Top Tier Fit, Arena Fit is the newest addition to the Arena Sports Academy.

Arena Fit will offer things like spin classes, yoga and much more.

"It's really going to be an exciting opportunity for our members to get lots of new things. Plus a new space. Plus all of the Arena and the great things that it offers as well, so we couldn't be more excited. This is a perfect opportunity for us to reopen, get things restarted. Brand new. Ready to go," said Weber.

Jeff Carlson, partner with the Arena, says they jumped on the opportunity to merge with the gym.

"At the Arena, we've always tried to offer unique, creative, and innovative ways to train. And to bring on this aspect, we really feel is going to be exciting for the community," said Carlson. "Another thing that we've been committed to is working with and bringing in the highest level talent and highest character people that we possibly can. And merging was really a no-brainer for us," he said.

Leaders say members are ready to get back to the gym.

They add, although they are opening, things like social distancing, sanitation stations and smaller class sizes will all be put into place as precautions against COVID-19.

"They were elated. Everybody who works out with us loves to work out. Right, people like to be fit," he said. "And our members are certainly no different. So, the opportunity for them to get back into fitness, even if it's at limited numbers… they are very excited," said Weber.

Leaders with the Arena say they're excited about the new addition, making the facility a one-stop-shop for all things exercise.

Arena Fit will be open on Monday, May 18.

For more you can check out The Arena's website by clicking here.