Iowa governor announces opening of some businesses statewide May 15

UPDATE:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has announced restrictions across the state, including Woodbury County, will continue to be lifted on Friday, May 15.

Reynolds made the announcement during her Wednesday news conference as said the businesses allowed to reopen, with safety measures in place, include:

Restaurants

Fitness centers

Salons

Barbershops

Massage therapy establishments

Bars and casinos will remain closed at this time.

The businesses allowed to reopen will be required to follow capacity restrictions, health measures and recommended guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Sarah Reisetter from the IDPH said that businesses that are reopening need to frequently clean and sanitize following the latest CDC guidelines and have hand sanitizer available for customers and staff. They will also need to provide visual reminders for everyone to social distance themselves six feet apart while in the establishment and recommend the usage of masks.

Reisetter also said that any Iowan over 65 or with underlying health conditions should still continue to stay home as much as possible. Anyone who has been in close contact with anyone who is a confirmed positive case also needs to continue to self-isolate for 14 days.

Earlier this month, Reynolds started lifting restrictions in 77 of Iowa's 99 counties. Woodbury was the only western Iowa county that had its restrictions remain in place, due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The governor's latest announcement lifts those restrictions on Woodbury County. Businesses in the county allowed to reopen will still need to follow social distancing guidelines set by Iowa's health department.

PREVIOUS:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held her daily news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. to update the public on the state's response to COVID-19.

