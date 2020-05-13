Woodbury County confirms 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 50 additional cases

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Wednesday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 50 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 2,038.

Officials are also reporting two new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 15.

The two deaths involved a middle-aged male between the ages of 41 and 60, and an elderly male over the age of 81.

So far 6,996 people have completed tests in Woodbury County. There have been 147 total hospitalizations, with 73 having been hospitalized and discharged.

As of May 13, Siouxland District Health says 674 of the county's cases have recovered.