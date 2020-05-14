A nice Friday before rain returns on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After ten straight days of below average highs, today was a welcomed sight for many of us with a nice amount of sun and highs in the 70s.

We’ll see a slight chance of a shower in the area this evening but then we’ll just see partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s.

Friday should again be a very nice day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s although western Siouxland could see a slight chance of a rain shower.

Rain chances will be increasing for all of us Friday night with Saturday looking like a pretty wet day with showers and thunderstorms likely as highs will be held down in the mid 60s.

That system will move out Saturday night and Sunday will be looking brighter and just a bit below average with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Then we’ll see a warming trend develop.

We should be looking at a lot of sunshine from Monday through Thursday with highs staring in the low 70s on Monday but increasing into the low 80s by Wednesday and Thursday.