About 100 children in Woodbury County have tested positive for COVID-19, about 40 have recovered

WOODBURY COUNTY (KTIV) - With the coronavirus affecting millions of lives, parents are doing everything they can to protect their children.

But with so much uncertainty and unanswered questions, they are left wondering what kind of threat the virus poses on their children's health.

Deputy Director Tyler Brock from the Siouxland District Health Department says children are not at a higher risk for COVID-19 than adults.

He says about 100 children in Woodbury County have tested positive, and about 40 have recovered. When children test positive, Brock says they treat them the same as adults.

He says adults are more likely to get tested compared to a child because children tend to have less severe infections and more asymptomatic cases.

But symptoms are not the same for every child.

"No doubt about it there is kids that have had it there are kids that have had severe infections. We know that there's exceptions, in general, more of them have had more mild infections, but there has of course been exceptions to that," said Brock.

Brock says on average, most children who have tested positive in the county have been associated with parents or other close contacts who have tested positive.

Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine, says symptoms for a child are very similar to those in an adult. This can include fever, a runny nose, loss of appetite, skin rashes, and a cough.

"Unfortunately with a lot of coronavirus related it hasn't been around for years and years and years for us to study the long term affects but fortunately kids are fairly resilient they bounce back quickly and at this time we are not seeing any long term side affects besides breathing issues or prolonged organ damage once that they do recover," said Dr. Ensz.

Dr. Ensz adds, while it's possible for children to experience issues in the future, it's very rare.