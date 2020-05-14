Courtyard by Marriott in Sioux City delays grand opening ceremony due to COVID-19, still open to guests

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A new hotel is now open in Sioux City, just steps away from the Sioux City Convention Center.

The grand opening of the Courtyard By Marriott Hotel, which is attached to the Convention Center, was scheduled for Thursday. Hotel managers say because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand opening ceremony had to be postponed.

"Hopefully soon enough we'll be able to invite everyone from Siouxland back. Of course in the meantime our doors are open and we look forward to hosting all of the great events that Siouxland is known for and to be able to assist in the greater economic development of the Siouxland area," said Ivonet Torres, Director of Sales and Marketing.

Torres says keeping guests and staff safe is the "number one" priority.

She says their team members will wear face masks, enforce social distancing, and sanitize frequently.