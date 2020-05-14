Dakota Dunes facility conducting investigational COVID-19 vaccine study

DAKOTA DUNES, South Dakota (KTIV) - A facility in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota is conducting an investigational COVID-19 vaccine study.

Meridian Clinical Research is now seeking participants for the clinical trials, which are said to be overseen by the FDA.

Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine has been heavily involved in the process for these clinical trials.

For the trials, Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

They also must not have a history of SARS-CoV-2 infection. And not be pregnant or breastfeeding.

Dr. Ensz says eligible participants will receive compensation and do not need health insurance to join.

"This is probably being processed much quicker than any other vaccine, in the history of vaccines just because of the worldwide pandemic and the pressing health concern there is globally, the idea is too much like the flu vaccine develop a coronavirus vaccine that will protect the public going forward," said Dr. Ensz.

The studies will also be taking place in Norfolk , Nebraska.

For more information on how you can participate in the clinical trials click here or call 402-934-7563