Iowa reporting 12 new COVID-19 deaths, nearly 400 additional cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday there are 386 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Thus far, there have been 13,675 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

Health officials also reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 318.

Currently, state health officials say 6,231 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered, that's an increase of 277 people since Wednesday's report.

In total, 89,294 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa, 75,619 of them have come back negative.

According to the IDPH, there are 405 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Iowa. Of those patients, 134 are in intensive care units and 93 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 79 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 38 in ICU and 28 on ventilators.

Officials say there are still 555 inpatients beds, 103 ICU beds and 72 ventilators available in northwest Iowa.