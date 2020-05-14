Local Siouxland restaurant emphasizes importance of getting back to normal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sneaky's Chicken in Sioux City has been open for over 40 years. Now with the pandemic, they've had to make some changes to the way they run the restaurant.

"I've never seen a time when everything is so subject to change," said Dave Ferris, owner of Sneaky's Chicken.

Ferris recently had the opportunity to speak with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds about how important it is for small businesses to reopen.

"You can't function when you're closed. So, I think it's critical that we all get open. We all understand the safety of the public and obviously put that first. But on the other side… are your businesses going to survive or not survive?" said Ferris.

He says continuing with carry-out only will take a hit on his business -- and -- other locally-owned Siouxland establishments.

"I guess my point to the governor was, what we're doing is not sustainable. If they drag this on for another six months, nine months, a year, I think you'd see a lot of small businesses not be able to rebound from it," said Ferris.

Ferris adds they will not open for dine-in on May 15 because of capacity restrictions. However, they will continue to monitor the situation and make changes if necessary.

He says in May alone, Sneaky's lost six wedding and more than 20 graduation catering jobs.

"We've lost 75 percent of our business. We've lost our catering. We've lost our restaurant. We've lost our huge lunge delivery business. You can't function on 25 percent of your business. Especially when you're trying to keep people employed," said Ferris.

Ferris says he hopes to get back to normal as soon as possible. But for now, he's doing what's best for his restaurant, his employees and his customers

Ferris says although much of their business has gone away because of the pandemic, he's still thankful for the customers supporting the restaurant through carry-out orders.