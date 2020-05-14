Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 9,416, officials reporting 6 more deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 9,416.

Health officials also reported six more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 113.

As of May 14, officials say out of the 57,315 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 47,799 came back negative.

Nebraska doesn't currently release recovery rates for COVID-19 patients.