Okoboji City Council approves design for important road improvements

Okoboji, Iowa (KTIV) - Some massive improvements could be on the way for a heavily traveled road in Okoboji, according to our partners at KUOO Radio.



The city council reviewed plans and schematics for the reconstruction of Sanborn Avenue from Highway 71 to Lakeshore Drive in Okoboji.

The city is teaming up for the project with Imagine Iowa Great Lakes.



Plans call for two 14 foot wide lanes and a boulevard section with turning lanes at the intersections, with beautification in the boulevard area.

A 10 foot wide recreational trail would be built along the north side of the street.

Another key element in the project would include a round-a-bout at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Sanborn Avenue.

The Okoboji City Council approved the design concept on Tuesday.