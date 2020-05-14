Ponca’s Kingsbury to play post-grad season on East coast

PONCA, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Ponca High School standout Carter Kingsbury will be playing a post-grad year at Brewster Academy in New Hampshire. That school has produced 16 NBA players, including former Iowa State stars Craig Brackens and Deonte Burton.

Kingsbury is Ponca's all-time leading scorer with over 1,700 points. He averaged over 21 points per game as a senior, helping Ponca make four state tournament appearances, with two state titles.

Kingsbury is shooting for an NCAA Division-1 scholarship after a year at the Academy.