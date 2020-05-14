Saturday in the Park postponed

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Saturday in the Park in Sioux City has been postponed.

The event was originally scheduled for July 4, but due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic the event has been postponed.

Organizers with Saturday in the Park held a news conference Thursday to make the announcement. Organizers said they are hoping to schedule a new date in either August or September.

This would be the festival's 30th year.

