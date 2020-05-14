Siouxland college football coaches get more creative during pandemic

Many of us are doing are jobs differently during the pandemic. That's certainly true for coaches in Siouxland. They're trying to use this time to their advantage.

Wayne State Head Football Coach John McMenamin was just hired in December. Before he could have spring practice with his new team, the campus was shut down.

McMenamin is still in the office on most days, but still meets with his assistants over the internet. Being creavite has also made them better recruiters.

"I've become more advanced with technology and I'm excited about it because I think it will really help," said McMenamin. "We've leaned on social media, we've leaned on technology to help get the paw out there and help our branding. I think that's one big thing we're trying to get out as much as we can and there's been a great response to it."

Dordt University went through a virtual spring practice with their players. Position coaches went over schemes and techniques with their guys over the internet.

Dordt has players from all over the country but their staff didn't want anyone to fall behind.

"We believe that with coacing installation and screencast technology and homework assignments for our guys, to go out and practice fundamentals and drills, we still think we can make progress towards our goals that will come up in the fall."

Dordt is scheduled to start the season September 5 at Waldorf.