South Dakota reporting 1,312 active COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- The South Dakota health department reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 3,792.

Currently, Officials say there are 1,312 active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, a decrease of 14 since Wednesday's report. State health officials say, as of May 14, 2,437 people in South Dakota have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 85 people are hospitalized with the virus. Officials say 290 South Dakotans have had to be hospitalized since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths in the state. Thus far, 43 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota.

Officials say 22,681 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in South Dakota.