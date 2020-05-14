Test Iowa site to open in Storm Lake, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- An additional Test Iowa site is scheduled to open in Storm Lake, Iowa this Saturday.

The Iowa governor's office says the site will open on May 16 for residents of western Iowa.

State officials encourage residents to fill out an assessment on TestIowa.com to determine if they qualify for testing. Officials say those who qualify will then schedule an appointment to get tested.

The site is located at Storm Lake High School. Officials say only individuals who qualify for testing and scheduled an appointment will be tested.

Sioux City opened a Test Iowa site at Western Iowa Tech Community College earlier this month.