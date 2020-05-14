Warmer temperatures return to Siouxland

**Dense Fog Advisory for Harrison and Shelby Counties through 9 AM**



Dense fog has formed in some areas through the night with the thickest of the fog in northwest Iowa.



Expect improvement in the visibility by mid-morning.



We also have some light showers in western Siouxland which will also be fizzling out around mid-morning.



After that, skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid 70s for the first time since the first few days of the month.



A pop-up thundershower is possible late in the afternoon but most should stay dry.



Temperatures will be near average overnight with lows around 50, light winds and partly cloudy.



Friday looks pretty pleasant with low 70s and partly cloudy skies.



A few showers may try to move in during the afternoon Friday but will more likely wait until Friday night to bring rain to the area.



Showers and thunderstorms look likely Saturday and, with that wet weather, temperatures look just a little cooler as we top out in the upper 60s.



Rainfall ends up around a half of an inch, an rain we could use.



Things look dry beyond that with temperatures returning to the 70s for Sunday and Monday and climbing into the 80s into the rest of the week.