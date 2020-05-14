Woodbury County campgrounds to open on May 21 for self-contained camper units only

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Woodbury County Conservation Board Director Dan Heissel has announced that Woodbury County Conservation Board campgrounds will open on May 21 at 6:00 a.m. to self-contained camper units.

No tents will be allowed. A press release from the Woodbury County Conservation Board says restrooms, shower facilities, cabins, enclosed shelter, playgrounds and offices will remain closed.

The conservation board says the opening of campgrounds is under "Level One Restricted Status." This is defined as:

Open campgrounds to self-contained units only, with a fully functioning toilet and waste holding tank.

Campground restrooms/showers remain closed.

Campgrounds open to 50% capacity.

No groups larger than 10 at a campsite will be enforced by the park law enforcement staff.

Firewood sales shall be provided; Exact change or check is required for payment.

Playgrounds are to remain closed.

Cabin and shelter reservations are suspended.

County conservation offices, visitor and nature centers to remain closed.

“We will be strict about enforcing these rules regarding campground restrictions, group sizes, social distancing,” stated Heissel. “If rules are not followed we will close campground facilities again.”

Woodbury County Conservation Board Parks include: Little Sioux Park near Correctionville; Snyder Bend Park and Bigelow Park—Browns Lake near Salix; Southwood Conservation Area and Fowler Forest Preserve near Smithland; Midway Park near Moville; and Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center in Sioux City.

Woodbury County Park areas, wildlife areas, trails, boat ramps and the Stub Gray Shooting Range at Little Sioux Park will remain open for public use such as hiking, fishing, hunting, bird watching and general recreation.

All restrooms will remain closed.