Woodbury County confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - On Thursday officials with Siouxland District Health confirmed 35 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County, bringing the total to 2,073.

No additional deaths were reported on May 14. Thus far, health officials have confirmed 15 COVID-19 deaths in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health says there have been 7,170 tests completed in Woodbury County. There have been 149 total hospitalizations, with 80 having been hospitalized and discharged.

As of May 14, officials say 742 of the county's cases have recovered.