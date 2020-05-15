A wet start to the weekend moves in on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After another very nice day, we’re going to see changes heading into the weekend.

We’ll see increasing clouds tonight and chance of some rain showers in western Siouxland.

Then those chances of rain and thunderstorms will move east throughout the day and probably give a lot of us from a half inch to one inch of rain.

The rain chances will decrease Saturday night as the system moves to the east. Sunday will be a drier day overall although we still will see a slight chance of a few pop-up showers during the day.

Then we’ll see a warming trend develop.

We should be looking at a lot of sunshine from Monday through Wednesday with highs staring in the low 70s on Monday but increasing into the low 80s by Wednesday.

We could see a slight chance of a shower by Thursday with highs near 80.

The light showers could be possible on Friday with highs in the low 80s.