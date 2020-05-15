As restrictions are being lifted, poll shows drop in social distancing efforts

(KWWL) -- Many restrictions were lifted statewide in Iowa Friday, allowing some businesses to reopen with capacity, sanitation and distancing guidelines. But the question remains, how many people will continue to follow the guidelines as the economy ramps back up?

A national poll from Gallup taken between May 4-10 shows that fewer people are self-isolating.

According to Gallup, 58% of Americans are completely (17%) or mostly (41%) isolating themselves. This is a decline from when it peaked at 75% the first week of April.

The poll found that this decline is happening in states that both are and are not lifting restrictions. However, there was a gap in self-isolation between those living under stay-at-home orders, and those not.

While more people are beginning to disregard social distancing, almost 3/4 of adults say that it's still the best advice to stay home as much as possible.

In Iowa, Governor Reynolds has stressed many times that it is up to individuals to carry personal responsibility in continuing to social distance, wear masks and limit gatherings to less than 10 as businesses begin to reopen.

A possible second wave of COVID-19 cases may reveal how guidelines were followed once restrictions were lifted.

Iowa is still seeing a surge in COVID-19 deaths, although there are good signs on the horizon. The Governor has mentioned counties with hotspots such as Black Hawk and Linn are starting to see stabilization.

Read all the findings from the poll here.