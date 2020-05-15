Barbershops begin to reopen in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A majority of businesses in Woodbury county are allowed to reopen their doors Friday, and barbershops around Sioux City have already seen plenty of business.

Barbershops are allowed to reopen now as long as they remain at 50 percent capacity and are following social distancing guidelines.

Both Clyde Shinall, the owner of Frances Building Barbershop, and DuWayne Harvey, the owner of Leeds Barbershop, said they were fully booked in reservations for their opening day.

"Thursday rolled around and they said I could work… the phone just went crazy," said Harvey.

Calls came in throughout the day for both barbershops, with many people hoping to get their hair cut that same day.

Clyde Shinall, the owner of Frances Building Barbershop, said he is opening for a few days, but he will close down temporarily again, in order to receive an optional infection control course and certification for salon, spa, and barbershop professionals.

"I wanted to open up because you know everybody has been in the house, and I've been getting a lot of calls for haircuts. So I figured I'd open up, but I'm still kind of worried about opening up," said Shinall.

He said he hopes the certification will help him learn more and show his customers how important their health and safety is to him.

But even now, he is taking extra precautions.

"The day before we came back to work I specifically came in and bleached everything down. Bleached the floors, cleaned everything. We normally do that anyway but I put extra bleach on everything instead of just disinfectant." said Shinall.

Shinall said along with added cleaning measures, he is reducing the number of people in the shop, he always wears his mask, and he has hand sanitizer for everyone who comes in.