Community centers in Orange City host Tulip Festival Parade for residents

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - This weekend was supposed to be the annual Tulip Festival in Orange City, Iowa but because of the pandemic, it was canceled. That didn't stop the residents of Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community and the Prarie Ridge Care Center from celebrating.

The Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community and Prarie Ridge Care Center collaborated to bring the Tulip Festival to their residents. The residents sat outside and were able to see a mini Tulip Festival Parade. The original idea was to just have the Tulip Court stop by but eventually grew into a parade.

"We have just such a great community here," said Landsmeer Ridge Retirement Community Activities Director Khrista Smith. "You put out one email and everyone just jumps on and the families have been very supportive of it, just creative. Great community here."

This was the first outing for the two centers since the pandemic started. The facilities have been locked down without family members or visiters.

Manager of Landsmeer Ridge Kelly Heemstra says everyone looks forward to the Tulip Festival every year and it was great to be able to bring that to their residents during a tough time.

"I think everybody's missing that touch of the Tulip Festival," said Heemstra. "This is supposed to be the weekend that we look forward to all year and the weather has been perfect so the fact that we could kind of bring it here to them was really nice."

The 2021 Tulip Festival is scheduled for May 13th through the 15th.