Dead Iowa worker had claimed COVID-19 was ‘everywhere’ at Sioux City plant

Dead Iowa worker had claimed COVID-19 was ‘everywhere’ at Sioux City plantNew
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - In the days before his death, an Iowa meatpacking worker told his nephew that the coronavirus was spreading through his plant due to crowded spaces and a lack of personal protective equipment.
Husen Jagir died on May 1, about a week after he fell ill following a shift at the Seaboard Triumph Foods plant in Sioux City. The plant, which is one of the nation's largest pork processing facilities, announced this week that 59 of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and it has taken several safety precautions.
Jagir's nephew, Shila Dide, says that his uncle told him last month the virus was "everywhere" at the plant.
KTIV reached out to Seaboard Triumph Foods and they sent the following statement about Jagir's death:
We were saddened about the loss of a Seaboard Triumph Foods employee at the Sioux City plant to the coronavirus pandemic. We have been in contact with the team member’s emergency contact and family to offer them our support.
The health of our employees is paramount, and we have implemented significant precautions to ensure the well-being of our employees’ while still producing much-needed pork for consumers.
As part of our ongoing efforts to support our employees during the pandemic, we implemented our COVID-19 paid leave program effective March 30, 2020, and asked all employees that didn’t feel well to stay home, call their medical provider, get tested and notify us. We then implemented mandatory temperature testing and wellness screenings on April 2 and simultaneously authorized the use of homemade face masks while we secured a supply of masks to provide employees. Since this time, any employee with a fever and/or visible COVID-19 symptoms have been asked to go home. On April 6, we expanded break areas and put into place physical dividers. On April 13, we provided face masks to all of
our employees and made masks mandatory personal protective equipment inside the plant on April 17.
We continually reinforce the importance of self-isolation and testing through local health departments and medical providers, and we have actively encouraged our employees to get tested if they are feeling
ill.
These efforts have been combined with the Seaboard Triumph Foods existing plant safety measures including daily deep cleanings in addition to other industry-standard biosecurity protocols. The large 942,000 square foot modern facility is less than three-years-old and was designed with a focus on employee safety. The construction of the facility includes expanded spacing between production lines on the floor and in worker areas in addition to incorporating the use of robotics and advanced technologies throughout the plant. The plant is not operating at full capacity to allow for increased spacing for employees.
Since the first confirmed positive COVID-19 of an employee, we have worked with the local health departments and used the CDC guidelines for contact tracing in the workplace. As soon as we learn about an employee’s confirmed positive diagnosis, we implement our contact trace protocol that includes identifying where the employee was assigned and working with the local health departments to notify anyone who may have been in contact with that employee. We continue to expand our contact tracing as well as making additional testing and educational tools available to our workforce to help everyone better understand how our community has been affected by COVID-19.Official statement from Seaboard Triumph Foods