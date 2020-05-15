Woodbury County officials: Time to reopen, but with safety measures

"We know it's a balance. It's a balance between trying to fight a virus that's taken a good hold in our communities. And yet, people still need to make a living. Again, it's not just the presence or absence of disease that affects health." Tyler Brock, Deputy Director for Siouxland District Health Department.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Several Siouxland organizations came together for an update on COVID-19 in Woodbury County.

After a proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, businesses across Iowa are beginning to reopen, after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while many are eager to reopen, some question whether it's too early.

Friday, the deputy director for the Siouxland District Health Department, said while getting back to normal is important, safety measures still need to be taken.

"We want everything, right. We want safety for the people here and we want people to be able to make a living. And to do the things that we like to do," said Deputy Director for Siouxland District Health Department Tyler Brock. "So, I think the answer to that is, we're going to try to do both. We're going to try to get things opened up, try to get people back to normal and yet at the same time, implement some common-sense measures."

Brock added it's important to take those safety measures to protect the people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

And while new cases in Woodbury county are discovered each day, health officials say with testing, the percentage of positive cases has decreased.

Brock said around three weeks ago the percent of positive cases from testing was around 50%.

He says although the percent of positive cases are going down, officials don't want to say that we've reached the peak.

"I think so many of us that have been doing this for the last few months have been wrong so many times. We're not going to make predictions. But, at the same time, I am comforted to know those percentages of positives have been going down," said Brock.

