Iowa reporting 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 374 additional cases

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Officials with the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed Friday there are 374 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Thus far, there have been 14,049 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa.

In Siouxland, the IDPH says the following counties reported additional cases:

Buena Vista County reported nine new cases, total now 83.

Cherokee County reported two new cases, total now 8.

Clay County reported one new case, total now 10.

Crawford County reported 36 new cases, total now 336.

Monona County reported one new case, total now 15.

O'Brien County reported one new case, total now 21.

Plymouth County reported four new cases, total now 78.

Sioux County reported 15 new cases, total now 126.

Woodbury County reported 38 new cases, total now 2,111.

Health officials also reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's total to 336.

Currently, state health officials say 6,231 people who tested positive for the virus have recovered, that's an increase of 330 people since Thursday's report.

In total, 93,556 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Iowa, 79,507 of them have come back negative.

In northwest, Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, officials say 81 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those patients, 35 are in intensive care units and 25 are on ventilators.

Officials say northwest Iowa still has 548 inpatient beds, 102 ICU beds and 80 ventilators available.