Iowan creates a coronavirus video game

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) -- A young man from Iowa has developed a video game to help raise money to fight the coronavirus.

Max Ward is hoping to raise $1,000 with his game "Call of Corona."

The goal of the game is to save a famous actor from COVID-19. He says the players "are the pill treating the patient."

"A pill goes down in the body and the player plays that little micro soldier inside the human body and save to like track down the virus, like walks into the body trying to find the virus, um, fight a few Kronos along the way and then find the source and fight it," said Ward.

You can look for "Call of Corona" on the streaming site Steam. It will be out Friday and costs just $4.

The proceeds will go to the World Health Organization.