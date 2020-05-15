Lake Creek Amateur returns to Storm Lake after 7-year hiatus

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Local golf is one sports that has been largely uninterrupted by the pandemic. There have been safety measures put in place and many courses in Siouxland are seeing big numbers.

Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek in Storm Lake is bringing back the Lake Creek Amateur after a seven-year hiatus. Golfers from all over Iowa will play for the title on May 30 and 31.

It's a fair course but it's challenging for Iowa's best players.

"The thing I like about this course is you hit every club in your bag," said defending club champion Steve Eddie. "It's not just driver, wedge into every green. You are tested in every way but if you hit the ball straight, you can score."

"Our biggest think are our greens. Our greens are our pride and joy here," said Lake Creek G.M. Joe Powell. "In the heart of the summer, Bob Leinbaugh usually gets them rolling at an 11 or 12 on the stimpmeter. Everyone that comes here for the first time, they think wow, it's a great course tucked away in Northwest Iowa."

At 6,700 hundred yards, it's not as long as some courses but will still be a test.

Eddie is the defending club champion and the head baseball coach at Buena Vista. He probably knows the Lake Creek layout as well as anyone. But the tournament will attract the top amateur players in Iowa, and it will take some steady play to win it all.

"I can go out and shoot well but there's some guys here that I can't play with," said Eddie. "But they challenge me and they make be better. To have them here, it is a good challenge of golf. Seeing what they would do to the golf course is going to be fun."

"The big thing was just trying to get a good, established golf tournament back," said Powell. "I know the history of the amateur is really good around here. A lot of people loved playing it. We're just trying to get Iowans out, especially here at Lake Creek."

Organizers were hoping to have a field of 40 to 50 golfers, but 61 have already signed up to play.