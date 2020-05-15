Mall of America to reopen on June 1

BLOOMINGTON, Neb. (NBC News) -- The nation's largest shopping mall is set to reopen in the coming weeks.

The Mall of America announced the Bloomington, Minnesota mall will reopen retail stores beginning June 1.

All dining and attractions will continue to remain closed, but food establishments can still operate through curbside and delivery.

The mall says the June 1 date decision was made to allow the mall to create the safest environment for workers and guests.

It will also give retail tenants time to rehire or train staff and prepare their individual stores.